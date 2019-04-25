Steven J. Ervin



June 11, 1956 - April 22, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Steven J. Ervin, 62, of Bremen passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Steve was born on June 11, 1956 in Bremen to Andy and Mary Lou (Swank) Ervin. On June 12, 1976, he married Rebecca Miller. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Becky and their son, Ryan and Laura Ervin of Noblesville, and their grandchildren, Malana and Myah. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Lou Ervin of Bremen and two brothers, Joe and Cheryl Ervin and Jeff and Darlene Ervin, all of Bremen. Steve was a loving and caring son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was a talented artist and hobbyist. Steve enjoyed traveling with his family including his greatest joy of cruising to beautiful destinations. He served in the Air Force Reserves and was Honorably Discharged in 1974. Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 in the funeral home. Cremation will follow and private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the VFW Post 8972/American Legion Post 191, 1750 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary