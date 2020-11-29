Steven J. Schumann
Nov. 28, 1955 - Nov. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Steven J. Schumann, 64, residing in South Bend, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born November 28, 1955 in Plymouth, IN to the late Paul and Alice (Botset) Schumann.
Services for Steve will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
