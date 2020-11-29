1/1
Steven J. Schumann
1955 - 2020
Steven J. Schumann

Nov. 28, 1955 - Nov. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Steven J. Schumann, 64, residing in South Bend, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was born November 28, 1955 in Plymouth, IN to the late Paul and Alice (Botset) Schumann.

Services for Steve will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family starting at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences can be offered to the Schumann family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Burial
Southlawn Cemetery
1 entry
November 28, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
