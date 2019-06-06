Steven L. Huff



Jan. 26, 1958 - June 3, 2019



NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Steven L. Huff, 61, residing in Walkerton, IN passed into Heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor in Walkerton.



Steve was born on January 26, 1958 in South Bend, IN to Everett and Vivian (Hammaker) Huff. On September 12, 1981 he married the love of his life and best friend, Shelley (Loucks) Huff, who survives in North Liberty.



Also surviving are his mother, Vivian Huff (Gene) Watkins; two sisters, Cheryl Huff Slusser and Sandra Muffley; sister-in-law, Melanie Huff; brother-in-law, Sam Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Everett Huff; sister, Janice Johnson; brother, Tom Huff; and brother-in-law, Steve Muffley.



Steve was a union carpenter for 23 years. He attended Faith Christian Chapel in Lakeville where he served in various areas for 41 years. He trusted in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He loved spending time with family, and enjoyed going out to eat and traveling with Shelley, his wife of 37 years.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Faith Christian Chapel, 20876 Pierce Rd., Lakeville with Pastor Dave Herbster officiating. Friends may gather with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take time to do something enjoyable and make memories with your loved ones. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary