1/1
Steven Leeds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Leeds

Sept. 11, 1954 - Sept. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Steven Thomas Leeds, 66, of South Bend, IN passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services for Steven will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561.Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m until the hour of service.

Steven was born September 11, 1954, the son of Robert Wayne and Jannette (Ohlhauser) Leeds. He married Catherine (Green) Leeds of South Bend, IN on October 5, 1974.

Steven was a loving and caring husband, grandfather, and father to his children, Robert, Stephanie, and Stephen. He was a truck driver throughout most of his life and later felt the calling and became a Pastor.

Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Catherine Leeds of South Bend, IN; his children, Robert Wayne (Amy) Leeds, of Highland, IN, Stephanie Cathleen Leeds of South Bend, IN, Stephen Lawrence (Kelsie) Leeds, of Rock Hill, SC, and Kyleigh Rose of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Owen Thomas and Olivia Rose Leeds of Highland, IN, Emersynn Claire, Bronson Quinn, Kennadi Grace, and Dempsey Gray Leeds of Rock Hill, SC; his sister, Debra (Gregory) Hegyi of Mishawaka, IN, and many family and friends who cherished him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jannette Leeds.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved