Steven Leeds



Sept. 11, 1954 - Sept. 28, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Steven Thomas Leeds, 66, of South Bend, IN passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2020, at his home.



Funeral services for Steven will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561.Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m until the hour of service.



Steven was born September 11, 1954, the son of Robert Wayne and Jannette (Ohlhauser) Leeds. He married Catherine (Green) Leeds of South Bend, IN on October 5, 1974.



Steven was a loving and caring husband, grandfather, and father to his children, Robert, Stephanie, and Stephen. He was a truck driver throughout most of his life and later felt the calling and became a Pastor.



Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Catherine Leeds of South Bend, IN; his children, Robert Wayne (Amy) Leeds, of Highland, IN, Stephanie Cathleen Leeds of South Bend, IN, Stephen Lawrence (Kelsie) Leeds, of Rock Hill, SC, and Kyleigh Rose of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Owen Thomas and Olivia Rose Leeds of Highland, IN, Emersynn Claire, Bronson Quinn, Kennadi Grace, and Dempsey Gray Leeds of Rock Hill, SC; his sister, Debra (Gregory) Hegyi of Mishawaka, IN, and many family and friends who cherished him.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jannette Leeds.





