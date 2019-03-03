Steven M. Pearson



Sept. 25, 1952 - Feb. 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Steven Michael Pearson, 66, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hospice House, South Bend. Steve was born September 25, 1952 in South Bend to the late Sydney Pearson and Ellen (Gearhart). He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan Pearson, and his second wife, Candy Pearson. On December 31, 2004, Steve married Shelley (Heminger) who survives. He is survived by one daughter, Cydni (Christopher) Kiggins of Niles; one son, Thomas (Angela) Pearson of Eau Claire, MI; four stepdaughters, Angie (Rick) Kelsheimer of Osceola, Lisa (Chad) Taylor of Osceola, Dana (Toks) Adeoye of Houston, TX, and Sara Young of Mishawaka; four stepsons, Mike Barnett (Stacy Hamby) of South Bend, Joe Denney of South Bend, Daniel (Betty) Guzman of Mishawaka, and Robert Guzman of Chino Hills, CA; one sister, Virginia McNees of Benton Harbor, MI; two brothers, Ronald (Margaret Leonard) Pearson of South Bend and David Pearson of Buchanan, MI; grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Kloe, and Kayla Kiggins, Daniel Pearson, Samantha (Randy) Smith, Tyler Morrison, Zach, and Amber Taylor, Kayla Miller, Marissa and Nathan Barnett, Justy Eaglebarger, Eva Denney, Otis Young, Jaime, Cole, Alex, and Daniel Guzman, and Dylan Borkowski; as well as 6 great-grandchildren.



Steve retired from National Standard, Niles, MI. He was an avid University of Michigan fan and enjoyed watching the Michigan Wolverines in any sport. He also enjoyed playing softball in his younger years as well as bowling and golfing.



A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, at American Legion Post 284, 23571 Grant Road, South Bend, IN 46619 (corner of Mayflower and Grant Road). Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.