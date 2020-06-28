Steven Miller
1967 - 2020
Steven Miller

July 31, 1967 - June 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Steven L. Miller, 52, of Mishawaka passed away in a motorcycle accident on June 18, 2020 in Mishawaka. Steven was born on July 31, 1967 in South Bend to Robert E. and Patricia Miller.

Steven worked at Tom's Auto and Moore's Service & Towing as a tow truck driver in Elkhart. He owned A/Option Transport. Throughout his life his passion had changed from coaching his children's softball games to his love for his Harley Davidson motorcycle, NASCAR, Michigan college football and for his motorcycle group, the Hells Angels.

Steven leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Patricia Miller of Elkhart, his children, Jasmine Miller, Jena Miller, Tesla Hayes, and Mason Miller all of Elkhart; his sisters, Rebecca (Raymond) Manderfeld of Granger, Renee Miller, and Candice Strandberg; and his grandchildren, Brendyn, Trenton, and Ariah. Steven was preceded in death by his father.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 12 pm at the funeral home where friends may visit one hour before the funeral. Entombment will follow at Rice Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Steven may be made to Paralyzed Vets of America, 2122 West Taylor Street, Chicago, Illinois 60612. Online condolences may be made to the Miller family on the funeral home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
JUL
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
Funeral services provided by
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart
1531 Cobblestone Boulevard
Elkhart, IN 46514
574-293-6411
