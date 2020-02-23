|
|
Steven P. Romanski
Aug. 17, 1960 - Feb. 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Steven P. Romanski, 59, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in his home with loved ones by his side.
Steve was born August 17, 1960 in South Bend to Richard and Patricia (Taberski) Romanski. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Richard Romanski.
Left to cherish the memory of Steve include his Significant Other, Jeanne Dietrich; his mother, Patricia Romanski; brother, Anthony (Suzanne) Romanski; sisters, Debra Nickerson, and Pamela Horvath; a nephew, David Mackin, Jr.; a host of other nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Sadie, who he loved to take long walks with regardless of the weather.
A Celebration of Life for Steve will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church. Friends and family may visit from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2:30 pm. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020