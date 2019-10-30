|
Steven Patrick Mackin Jr.
April 15, 1936 - Oct. 26, 2019
NILES, MI - Steven Patrick Mackin Jr., 83, of Niles, MI passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 15, 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Steven Sr. and Genevieve Mackin. On February 19, 1994, he married Shirley Carpenter, who survives, in Niles, MI.
Steve was summoned to his final reward from the comfort of his farm home where he has lived and farmed his entire life. He was a great man in this world -- loved and respected by many. Steve was proud of his life, farm, and all his accomplishments, which were many. He is going to be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Very special thanks to Dennis and Rae, Mike and Kathy, Bethel Tabernacle, Dr. Detrisac, and the wonderful people of Caring Circle, for all their help and support. You are all appreciated.
Visitation for Steven will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Smith's Chapel, 29858 Redfield Rd., Niles, MI 49120. Funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Smith's Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019