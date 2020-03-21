|
Steven R. Sack
Dec. 28, 1968 - Mar. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Steven R. Sack, 51, of South Bend, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Steven was born in Normandy, MO to Ronald R. Sack of O'Fallon, MO and Cheryl L. (Deter) Nash of Rolla, MO on December 28, 1968. Steven married Susan M. (Freese) Sack on February 20, 1999 in Bloomington, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, parents, daughter, Emily C. Sack (Carlie Winston) of South Bend, sister, Jessica L. (Kit) Plummer of Goodlettsville, TN, and brothers, Jerry C. Sack and Dan W. Nash both of Rolla, MO. Steven also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Rita Freese and his God children, Hudson and Hannah Wallace. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jerry W. Freese on May 14, 2019.
Steven and Susan have resided in the area since 2019, coming from Georgia.
Steven loved fish and aquariums, computers, Marvel movies, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and especially loved the Notre Dame Band of the Fighting Irish, of which his daughter Emily is a member. However, spending time with his loving family was most important to him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home, to help defray medical and funeral expenses.
Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Sack family.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020