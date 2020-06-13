Steven Scott O'Brien



March 25, 1962 - June 10, 2020



SATELLITE BEACH, FL - Steven Scott O'Brien, 58, of Satellite Beach, Florida, formerly of Mishawaka, Indiana, died June 10, 2020 at the Health First's Viera Hospital, Melbourne, Florida.



Steven was born in Mishawaka on March 25, 1962, son of the late William and Patricia O'Brien. He is survived by his wife, Debra Kay O'Brien, and his daughter, Kara Marie O'Brien. He is also survived by four siblings and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family members.



Following graduation from high school, Steven pursued studies towards an EMT and Paramedic certifications, and worked at both professions for over 10 years in the South Bend area. He accepted a position at the Brevard County Fire Rescue, where he proudly served for over 21 years and where he reached the rank of Lieutenant, with his last assignment at Fire Station 62. As an Indiana boy, he grew to love Florida, where he enjoyed all of the beach and ocean activities. He was also an avid traveler and looked forward to more trips and cruises that he made with his group of traveling friends. Along with his family, he especially fell in love with Hawaii and dreamed of one day retiring to the Aloha state. At this time services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store