Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
Steven Weirich


1974 - 2020
Steven Weirich

March 3, 1974 - Jan. 19, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Steven Weirich, age 45, passed away at home in Selmer, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 after suffering from a pulmonary embolism

Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Joyce (Berreth) Weirich of Mishawaka; two brothers, Tony Weirich of Selmer, TN and Mike Weirich of Mishawaka; and a sister, Karen Polak of Caledonia, MI.

Steve was best known for making positive changes in the world. He was a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and a First Responder for the Selmer Fire Department. Whether it was a hurricane relief trailer or a revival fundraiser, Steve was always there to help others. His love for others made him an extraordinary son, brother, and friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, January 25, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
