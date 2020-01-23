|
Steven Weirich
March 3, 1974 - Jan. 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Steven Weirich, age 45, passed away at home in Selmer, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 after suffering from a pulmonary embolism
Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Joyce (Berreth) Weirich of Mishawaka; two brothers, Tony Weirich of Selmer, TN and Mike Weirich of Mishawaka; and a sister, Karen Polak of Caledonia, MI.
Steve was best known for making positive changes in the world. He was a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and a First Responder for the Selmer Fire Department. Whether it was a hurricane relief trailer or a revival fundraiser, Steve was always there to help others. His love for others made him an extraordinary son, brother, and friend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Saturday, January 25, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, with Rev. Christopher Lapp officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020