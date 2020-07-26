1/1
Stewart Burgess
1929 - 2020
Stewart Burgess

August 9, 1929 - July 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Stewart Lee Burgess, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 9, 1929 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Harold and Eunice (Stewart) Burgess.

Stewart served honorably during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was employed at Uniroyal for 20 years and Mastic Corporation for 18 years, from which he retired. Stewart was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved his Notre Dame football. He also enjoyed a nice day of golfing.

On October 13, 1962, he was united in marriage to Alice J. (Clarke) Burgess, who survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Ann (Jack) Clarke of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Brent Burgess of South Bend and Todd (Julie) Burgess of Fishers, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Kaela, Jake, Nick, Olivia, and Elizabeth. Stewart is preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Thank you to all the staff at St. Joseph and Memorial Hospitals, South Bend Clinic, and Hospice for the care of our beloved Stu. Also, many thanks to our children.

Funeral Services for Stewart will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
