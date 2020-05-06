Stewart G. Peters
July 7, 1952 - May 3, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Stewart Gene Peters, 67, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Stewart was born on July 7, 1952 in Niles, Michigan to Gerald and Beverley (Stewart) Peters. He married his loving wife, Theresa K. (Hawkins) Peters on July 10, 1970 in Edwardsburg, MI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Beverley and grandson, Jaxcin Williams.
Stu is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa “Terri” Peters; children, Robby Peters (Lisa) of Elkhart, Patricia “Tricia” (Shane) Daniels of Edwardsburg, and Tabatha “Beth” (Eric) Williams of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Brandon, Carter, Lexiea, Kahylie, Jyilah, Iliviah, Hadlie, Skaicin, Stewart, Alexander, and Parker; great-grandchild, Ariella; brothers and sister, Scott (Cindy) Peters of Cassopolis, Sue Peters and Steve Peters of Edwardsburg; brother-in-law, “Bro” Larry Hawkins (Kathi) of Indianapolis, and Wayne “Cheeko” Hawkins (Sue) of Constantine.
Stu graduated from Edwardsburg High School Class of 1971. He was a star football player with the Eddies; he also played basketball and track and field for the Eddies. After graduation he went on to play semi-pro football. Stu retired from American Axle.
Stu “Bubba” was a die hard fan of the University of Michigan “Go Blue!” Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings. He was a big sports fan in general. He also loved to travel to warm places. Stu and Terri would go on cruises frequently. He enjoyed building alongside his father several stock cars including EZ-1 and #33, which he would race regionally. Stu liked both attending and watching Nascar. He was truly the life of the party! Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Stu was a “people person;” to him, no one was a stranger. He was social by nature and everyone knew him from his smile. He was a model family man and will be greatly missed.
Visitations for Stu will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm and Saturday, May 9, 2020 between the hours of 10 and 11 am at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. with Mr. Gene Harding officiating. Burial at Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg, MI will be held at a later date.
Both visitations will be open to the public, family, and friends. Funeral services are reserved for families.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so at www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
July 7, 1952 - May 3, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Stewart Gene Peters, 67, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Stewart was born on July 7, 1952 in Niles, Michigan to Gerald and Beverley (Stewart) Peters. He married his loving wife, Theresa K. (Hawkins) Peters on July 10, 1970 in Edwardsburg, MI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Beverley and grandson, Jaxcin Williams.
Stu is survived by his wife of 50 years, Theresa “Terri” Peters; children, Robby Peters (Lisa) of Elkhart, Patricia “Tricia” (Shane) Daniels of Edwardsburg, and Tabatha “Beth” (Eric) Williams of Edwardsburg; grandchildren, Brandon, Carter, Lexiea, Kahylie, Jyilah, Iliviah, Hadlie, Skaicin, Stewart, Alexander, and Parker; great-grandchild, Ariella; brothers and sister, Scott (Cindy) Peters of Cassopolis, Sue Peters and Steve Peters of Edwardsburg; brother-in-law, “Bro” Larry Hawkins (Kathi) of Indianapolis, and Wayne “Cheeko” Hawkins (Sue) of Constantine.
Stu graduated from Edwardsburg High School Class of 1971. He was a star football player with the Eddies; he also played basketball and track and field for the Eddies. After graduation he went on to play semi-pro football. Stu retired from American Axle.
Stu “Bubba” was a die hard fan of the University of Michigan “Go Blue!” Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings. He was a big sports fan in general. He also loved to travel to warm places. Stu and Terri would go on cruises frequently. He enjoyed building alongside his father several stock cars including EZ-1 and #33, which he would race regionally. Stu liked both attending and watching Nascar. He was truly the life of the party! Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Stu was a “people person;” to him, no one was a stranger. He was social by nature and everyone knew him from his smile. He was a model family man and will be greatly missed.
Visitations for Stu will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm and Saturday, May 9, 2020 between the hours of 10 and 11 am at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 am. with Mr. Gene Harding officiating. Burial at Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg, MI will be held at a later date.
Both visitations will be open to the public, family, and friends. Funeral services are reserved for families.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so at www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.