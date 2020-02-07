|
Stewart G. Truex
Oct. 25, 2000 - Feb. 2, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Stewart G. Truex, 19, of Elkhart, Indiana passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana. He was born on October 25, 2000 to Chad and Judy (Ogren) Truex in South Bend, Indiana and was a lifelong resident of Elkhart. Stewart graduated in 2019 from Jimtown High School in Elkhart and was currently a Freshman at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
Stewart is survived by his loving parents and sister, Chad and Judy Truex, and Gina Truex; paternal grandparents, Greg and Mary Truex of Niles, Michigan; paternal great-grandparents, Lowell and Mildred Truex of Nappanee, Indiana; two great-aunts, Elizabeth Overmyer of Mishawaka, Indiana and Judy Truex of Florida; one great-uncle, Kirk Truex of Nappanee, Indiana; several aunts and uncles: Debra (Thomas) Jeffrey of South Bend, Indiana, Donna Bottorff of South Bend, Indiana, Carol Rybicki of Virginia, Linda Dunham of Oregon, and Kathleen Ogren of South Bend, Indiana; Michael DeWulf of Argos, Indiana, Justin (Amy) Truex of Ohio, and Drew (Clara) Truex of South Bend, Indiana; as well as cousins, Timothy Jeffrey, and Carrie (Ron) Culp, Joshua and Emily Rybicki, Nathan Fox, Danielle (Robert) Anderson, Alex, Aubrie, Hallie, Madeline, Kaitlyn, Isabelle, and Rylee DeWulf, and Brandon and Carrie Truex; as well as second cousins, Breya Celestine and Aylin Fox. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Gail Ogren; his Aunt Terri (Michael) DeWulf, and Uncle Rick (Linda) Dunham.
Stewart was a member of the Finance Society at Ball State University. He was employed part-time at Bruno's Pizza, Osceola. Stew loved photographing nature while walking the trails in local county parks, going for long bike rides, hanging out with his friends, chilling by the pool, listening to music, and spending time with his pets, Emmy and Kaci.
Stewart was wise beyond his years. He had a beautiful smile that was brighter than the sun. How lucky we all are to have known and loved him, even though the time was much too short.
Visitation will be from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. Private interment will take place.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020