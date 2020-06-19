Stuart Charles “Stu” Fishman
Jan. 11, 1937 - June 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Stuart Charles “Stu” Fishman, 83, passed away June 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born January 11, 1937, in Mishawaka, he was the son of the late Dr. Louis P. and Rose (Fishman) Fishman.
On August 25, 1957, Stu married the love of his life, Anita Linn, in Michigan City, Indiana. She survives him. He is also survived by two daughters, Sherri Massa of Indianapolis and Lorri Fishman (Andrew Segal) of Morton Grove, Illinois; and four grandchildren, Kelsey Massa and Daniel Massa (Carson Alexander), and Joel Segal and Aaron Segal.
Stu rarely knew a stranger. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, Stu came back to South Bend and worked in a number of sales positions, including for Interstate Glass Co. and Titan UK; never one to stay idle, he worked until this year part-time for Enterprise and for Genoa Healthcare. He was a proud 1954 graduate of Mishawaka High School and of Indiana University, class of 1958. He was active in his high school alumni association and will be missed by his lunch buddies. Stu was a fan of IU basketball, the Chicago Cubs, and Notre Dame women's basketball, the latter for which he and Anita had season tickets for several years. He played baseball, softball, golf, and tennis.
He was devoted to his Jewish faith and was active in and a past president of Temple Beth-El and Temple Brotherhood. He and Anita hosted several Jewish students from the University of Notre Dame for holidays, along with forming loving bonds with several young people from Israel who called South Bend home each year.
Funeral services will be held privately at graveside on Sunday, June 21, 2020, due to COVID-19. The funeral will be live streamed through Zoom. The family asks that donations be made to Temple Beth-El and Sinai Synagogue in South Bend or the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley. No flowers, please.
To send condolences to the family, or to click on the Zoom link, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.