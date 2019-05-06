Sue Ann Drabecki



SOUTH BEND, IN - Sue Ann Drabecki, 55, went to Heaven on Friday, May 3, 2019. Sue Ann was born January 15, 1964 in South Bend to Edward and Joan (Sieczkarek) Laskowski. On August 9, 2013 Sue Ann married David Drabecki; he survives. Others left to cherish the memory of Sue Ann are her parents, Edward & Joan; along with her children, Stephanie Marie (Jerome) McBride, Stacy Ann Lubinski, Tara Lynne Lubinski, and John David Lubinski, Jr; grandchildren, Travis Maurice Chandler, Jr., Sophie Avalynn Lubinski, John Lubinski, III, and Taraj Simone McBride; and a brother, Edward (LaDawn) Laskowski. Sue Ann has worked at Martins Supermarket for many years. She always put others before herself and was always willing to help any and every one. Family was extremely important to her and she was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren. As she was an angel to all who knew her, she is now ours. Visitation for Sue Ann will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. A Funeral Ceremony will take place at 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Sue Ann's family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.