Sue Bates
Nov. 29, 1936 - Oct. 6, 2020
BOURBON, IN - Sue Ann (Haenes) Bates, 83, of Bourbon, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Sue Ann was born November 29, 1936, in Bremen, Indiana, the daughter of Noble Charles and Bernice Elizabeth (Berkey) Haenes. Originally from Bremen, she graduated from Bremen High School in 1954. She continued her vocational education in the medical field after high school, working for the South Bend Medical Foundation and the Bremen Hospital in the labs, before their twin daughters' birth.
Sue Ann married Jay F. Bates, eloping on Valentine's Day 1969 to Watseka, IL, and honeymooned at Mardi Gras. They made their home together for 47 years in Bourbon on a family grain farm. She is survived by their identical twin daughters, Patricia Ann (Brian) Kitch and Teresa Lynn (Kenneth) Barnhart, and grandchildren, Trenton Samuel Barnhart, Brandon Jay Kitch, Travis Charles Barnhart, and Brooke Ann Kitch. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn (Haenes) Nierste.
In the 1980s, Jay & Sue started a tractor salvage business known worldwide and specializing in new, used, and rebuilt IH tractor parts. Their daughters and their spouses continue to own and operate Bates Corporation, Bourbon, IN, as a third-generation business.
She enjoyed traveling extensively with her family, exploring all 50 states during their marriage and several countries. Together they wintered in Haines City, FL, for 28 years. She loved reading, playing the piano, and a good card game. She was an amateur cartoonist and loved to doodle and draw. Her painting of Peter Pan's Flight is on display at the Bremen History Center. She especially cherished the role of Nana to her grandchildren, always up for an adventure with ice cream as the reward.
Sue Ann was a member of the Bourbon First United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star - Warsaw #88, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and the Bourbon Homemakers.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1:30-3 P.M. at the Bourbon First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington Street, Bourbon, Indiana 46504. Funeral services will be at 3 P.M. at the church with Pastor Rob Seewald officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Bourbon, Indiana, with graveside services.
Memorials may be directed per her request to the Marshall County Historical Society (123 N Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563) or the Bourbon United Methodist Church (204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504).
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations, masks will be suggested as well as being mindful of social distancing.
