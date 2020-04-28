|
|
Sue Parker
Dec. 1, 1953 - April 23, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Sue Parker, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday. She was born to the late Robert & Elizabeth Klevorn. She was preceded in passing by her husband, John Parker, and son, Matthew Parker. She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Collins; four stepchildren, Brenda, Gwen, Betsy, and John; two sisters, Deb and Carrie, and 11 grandchildren. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time at the lake. She will be deeply missed.
A private family service will take place with cremation afterwards. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is coordinating the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020