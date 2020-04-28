Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Parker


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Parker Obituary
Sue Parker

Dec. 1, 1953 - April 23, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sue Parker, 66, passed away peacefully Thursday. She was born to the late Robert & Elizabeth Klevorn. She was preceded in passing by her husband, John Parker, and son, Matthew Parker. She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Collins; four stepchildren, Brenda, Gwen, Betsy, and John; two sisters, Deb and Carrie, and 11 grandchildren. She loved reading, traveling, and spending time at the lake. She will be deeply missed.

A private family service will take place with cremation afterwards. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka is coordinating the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -