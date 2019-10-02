Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Committal
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Granger, IN
Sue Sundberg


1923 - 2019
Sue Sundberg Obituary
Sue Sundberg

March 8, 1923 - Sept. 28, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Sue Sundberg, 96, of South Bend died at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, September 28 in Wellbrooke of South Bend. Sue was born March 8, 1923 in Niles, MI to the late Martha (Litty) and Elmer Leichtman and was a lifetime area resident. On April 11, 1959 in Mishawaka she married Carl Sundberg who preceded her in death in 1985. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer, Bob, Don, and Jerry Leichtman. She is survived by a brother, Dave Leichtman (Pat) of Mesa, AZ.

Sue had been a Real Estate Agent with First Realty. She had also been a member of Community Congregational Church and was a proud Veteran of the Navy during World War II.

Committal services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 4 in the chapel at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Family and friends are welcome. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, c/o/ Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
