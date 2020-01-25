|
Sue West
March 17, 1927 - Jan. 23, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Sue West, 92, began her heavenly journey January 23, 2020. She was born March 17, 1927 in Plano, IL to O.B. “Mac” & Lucy Mae (Jackson) McCuiston.
On November 22, 1947 in Bellwood, IL she married W.E. “Pete” West; he preceded her in death on July 26, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her parents, stepmother and good friend, Lucille “Aunt Lu” McCuiston.
Surviving are three children, Stephen “Steve” (Elaine) West of Camden, South Carolina, Ellen (Michael) Vreeland of Portage, MI, and Virginia “Ginny” (John) Sparks of Kendallville, IN, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Sue enjoyed many ways of giving back to her community. Over the years she volunteered for: Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Switchboard Concern, Kairos Prison Ministry, Pink Ladys at the Hospital, Bristol Food Pantry, and St. John of the Cross Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, she was Chairman of the Cemetery Committee, the Kitchen Chairman, Prayer Leader, sang in the choir, and was the E.C.W. President. She also enjoyed playing bridge and golf, and she organized numerous golf tournaments in Dallas, Kalamazoo, and Elkhart, where she lived. She also founded the Elkhart County Women's Golf Championship in 1976 and won many tournaments as well.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Church in Bristol with visitation being held one hour prior to the services. Presiding will be Rev. Jen Fulton. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Bristol.
Memorial contributions may be given to Habitat for Humanity or St. John of the Cross's Cemetery Fund.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020