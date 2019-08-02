|
Susan A. O'Brien
March 5, 1967 - July 26, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Susan A. O'Brien died on July 26, 2019 in her home in South Bend, Indiana, after a courageous battle with cancer. It may be the only battle she ever lost. Sue was born on March 5, 1967 in South Bend to Vernon F. and Mary Louise (Rysticken) Manthay.
On July 15, 1995 in South Bend, Sue married Shawn O'Brien. In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her daughter, Kate; son, Kieran; her parents, Vern and MaryLou; her sister, Joyce Manthay; and brothers, Mark Manthay and Gary Manthay, all residing in South Bend.
Sue grew up in South Bend and graduated from John Adams High School. She earned an associate degree at Michiana College, as well as a Certificate of Executive Management from the Mendoza College of Business, at University of Notre Dame.
An exceptionally caring person, Sue chose a career in healthcare, spending many of her early years delivering care and comfort in the pediatric department of the South Bend Clinic. She followed that with time as an educator and administrator in the medical assisting program at Michiana College, and as a data specialist with a local medical software provider, ultimately returning to the South Bend Clinic where she most recently managed applications support and development within the information systems department. Sue's combination of knowledge, compassion, and patience led her to be well respected throughout the clinic by doctors and staff alike.
Sue was a devoted mother and generously gave her time to her children, dedicating herself to their activities and interests. Sue will be remembered for her passion for the outdoors, including hiking and running. She captured her love for the outdoors and wildlife through the lens of her camera.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Following Mass, there will be a private gathering of family and friends to celebrate Susan's life. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be directed to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org/other-ways-give), 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019