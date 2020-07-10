1/
Susan Broadbent
Susan Broadbent

Dec. 13, 1938 - July 6, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Susan Haines Broadbent passed away in her home on Monday, July 6, cared for by her husband and her three children.

Susan graduated from Elkhart High School with honors in 1956. She continued with her post-secondary education at Hanover College, studied abroad in Exeter, England, and completed her B.A. in 1960.

Knowing Susan, you understand that she prized learning, scholarship, and the value of an education. She furthered her English Language and Literature education as a member of the first female class in the Master's program at the University of Notre Dame.

Before beginning her life with her husband, Richard, she taught high school English and Literature for two years. She married her true partner and friend in April of 1963. Susan had three children and a rich and creative career in and around her home. Always the scholar, she set her sights on attaining her securities licensure and broadened her career as a Certified Life Underwriter for John Hancock Companies and as a Financial Advisor for Chase Bank. All the while, she honored her true roots and continued her English, writing, and literature graduate studies at Southwestern Michigan College. Susan was life-long member of the Riverside Book Review Club.

Susan is survived by her husband, Richard Broadbent Sr.; her son, Richard (Shelli) Broadbent Jr.; her daughters, Christine (Eric) Landaw and Sarah (Michael) Tetzloff; her beautiful grandchildren, Richard Broadbent III, Zachary Broadbent, Sophia Devenney, Elizabeth Claire, Julia Broadbent, Brandt Claire, and Elaina Broadbent; her brother, John (Lynn) Haines; and sisters, Sallie (Charles) Himes II, Holly (Rand) Cooper, and Melody Brusilow. Her father, John G. Haines, her mother, Florence Dovey Haines and her brother, Michael Haines, preceded her in death.

Visitation is Fri., July 10 from 10am-12pm at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman, Elkhart, IN. Susan's Celebration of Life begins at Noon with burial immediately following at Adamsville Cemetery, Edwardsburg, MI.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-1230
Memories & Condolences
