Susan C. Clerou



March 18, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan C. Clerou, resident of South Bend, IN, passed away Monday morning, March 18, 2019.



She is survived by her loving husband, John L. Clerou. Susan is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela Clerou-Huey and Chris Huey of Ojai, CA; her granddaughter, Evelyn Clerou; her sister-in-law, Jeanette Echenique of Bakersfield, CA; her sister, Sheryl Muir, and niece, Jennifer Muir of Hemet, CA.



Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Jeanne (Killion) Wood; her father, Harold Dye; and her brother, Douglas L. Dye.



Celebration of Life gatherings will be held in both South Bend, IN and Bakersfield, CA. Further info can be found on Susan's full obituary page on the Palmer Funeral Homes website. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family.



Donations in memory of Susan may be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W. Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Online condolences may be left for the Clerou family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary