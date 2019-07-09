Home

Susan Webber
Susan Camille Rach Webber Obituary
Susan Camille Rach Webber

July 4, 2019

ETOWAH, TN - Susan Camille Rach Webber, 67, of Etowah, TN passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin, Sr. and Anna Rach; and brother, James Rach.

Susan enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, playing the piano, crafting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She worked in the Medical Laboratory as a Technician for Elkhart Clinic.

Survivors include her husband of over 46 years, Jim Webber; son, Scott Webber; brothers, Marvin, Jr., Mike, Gary, Dennis, and Jeff Rach; 1 sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Joe Tripple; granddaughter, Paiton Webber; and grandson, Brody Webber.

Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Lay speaker Dennis Bordwine officiating.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at McMinn Memory Gardens, Friday, July 12 for the 10:00 a.m. Committal Service with Military Honors.

Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019
