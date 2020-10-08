Susan Dopieralski
June 22, 1953 - Oct. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan Dopieralski, 67, of South Bend, passed away Sat., Oct. 4, 2020. She was born June 22, 1953 to the late Eddie & Stella (Kaminski) Taberski. Susan loved working in the optical field, playing cards, gardening, & baking with her grandchildren. She is survived by sons, Adam (Andrea) & Heath Erik Underwood; daughter, KC Lynn (Alberto) Quinones; brother, Tom (Vicky)Taberski; sister, Vicki (Michael) Lyvers, 11 grandchildren, eight nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Patrick Dopieralski, sister Janie (Ken) Hack & brother Skip (Jan) Taberski.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.