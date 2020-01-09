|
Susan Elaine
Karkiewicz
Nov. 6, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan Karkiewicz, 72, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Susan was born November 6, 1947 in South Bend to the late Ervin & Mary (Queen) Crose. On February 19, 1966 Susan married her loving husband, Kenneth G. Karkiewicz Sr. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He survives along with their sons, Kenneth G. (Jackie) Karkiewicz Jr. and Kevin J. (Tanya) Karkiewicz, Sr.; grandchildren, Amber, Matty, Kevin Jr., & Kristin Karkiewicz, and Josh Howard; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherry (Ron) Shail and Sandi (Mike) Eberhart; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Kathy) Karkiewicz and Gerald (Robyn) Karkiewicz; and mother-in-law, Louise Elaine Karkiewicz.
Susan was a member and wrote some articles for the Three Oaks Garden Club and an Auxiliary with the Riverside Fire Department. She sang in the St. Margaret of York Choir. She worked various jobs including driving a bus for the RiverValley School Corp., billing for Federated Dept. Stores, and managed an office supply store. Susan was a very talented crafter and would sell some of her creations at her craft booth. She was also good at crocheting and sewing; she sewed dresses for her granddaughters and their dolls. Susan loved being outdoors; when her boys were younger the family would go camping, canoeing, and fishing. Later, after her boys were grown, she enjoyed traveling with her husband for work and pleasure. Mackinac Island was her favorite vacation spot. Susan loved her dogs, Rusty and especially Ginger.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with visitation 1 hour prior to services at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020