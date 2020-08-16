Susan Gerrish



August 10, 1950 - July 27, 2020



GREENWOOD, IN -



Susan passed away on Monday July, 27 from cancer at St. Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis, IN. Sue grew up in South Bend, Indiana and was a true Clay Colonial, participating in cheerleading and volleyball. After graduating high school she attended IUSB and than went on to have a lengthy career with Indiana Bell and AT&T spanning 35 years. She had a strong work ethic starting out as an operator and working her way up to senior manager in Indianapolis. Sue retired from the phone company at the age of 53 and started her own cleaning business for the elderly. Sue had a passion for crafts and made beautiful wreaths and flower arrangements. She loved working in her yard, camping, and snowmobiling. Sue never let you end a phone conversation without saying, “I love you”. A special thank you to all of Sue's neighbors who helped her during the past year, but words can't express our gratitude to her neighbors, Beth and Steve Harrigan and family. Thank you for taking her to her appointments, keeping her lawn beautiful, and including her in all your family functions. You were more than neighbors; you were her family. Suza, you will be greatly missed, you have touched the lives and made the lives of so many better, we will never forget you. We are proud to call you our sister and best friend. You are free of your pain and with your true love. Sue was preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Mary Alice Wentland; and deceased husbands, Robert Grice and Mike Gerrish. Surviving are sisters, Beverly and (Mark) Daugherty of South Bend and Marcia (Chris) Wagner of Granger, IN; and brother, James Wentland of Edwardsburg MI, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Per Sue's request, there will be no visitation or service. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store