Susan H. Saunders
Jan. 16, 1950 - Feb. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan Harriette Saunders, 69, passed away Saturday at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in South Bend, IN on Jan. 16, 1950 to the late Donald and Lenora (Presnell) Clark.
Susan is survived by her husband, David Saunders Sr.; children, Tonia Nichols, Tracy Nichols, Stacy (Tina) Metz, Tammy (Mark) Long, and Trisha Metz; and three siblings, Donald (Tami) Clark, Pat Clark, and Nancy Clark. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Susan loved spending time with her family, playing cards, and Angry Birds.
There are no services planned at this time. Please send your condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019