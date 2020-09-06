Susan J. Montgomery
Nov. 28, 1948 - Sept. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Susan Joan Montgomery, 71, of South Bend passed away at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 1 in Memorial Hospital following an illness. Susan was born November 28, 1948 in South Bend to the late Rosemary (Personett) and Jacque C. Hudson and was a lifetime area resident. On February 1, 1969 in South Bend, as Susan J. Hudson she married Thomas J. Montgomery, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Pamela J. Smith (Chris), John J. Montgomery (Maria), and Thomas J. Montgomery all of South Bend; six grandchildren, Riley, Olivia, and Victoria Montgomery, and Tradd, Ailsa and Aisling Smith; her sister, Sally Gray of Bay City, MI; and her brother, Robert Hudson (Linda) of South Bend.
Susan first met Thomas on a blind date for the 4th of July fireworks. Falling in love and marrying soon after, they went on to enjoy 49 years of marriage. Susan worked for 1st Source Bank for 20 years, first in tax services and later advancing to Trusts & Estates. Susan's passion was her family. She enjoyed spending time with them above all else. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first.
A Memorial service to celebrate Susan's life will be held at Noon on Tuesday, September 8 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William St. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Susan's name may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.