Susan J. Stealy
June 20, 1947 - Feb. 1, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Susan J. Stealy, 72, of Lakeville, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 20, 1947 in St. Joseph County, to the late Glen and Arlene (Smith) Kane. After graduating from Lakeville High School in 1965, Susan went on to marry Roger L. Stealy on September 24, 1966 in Lakeville, and he survives.
Susan and Roger owned and operated Bi County in Bremen and Quick Time Racing in Lakeville. Susan enjoyed line dancing, sewing, and painting.
Surviving with her husband Roger are their two sons, Roger (Whitney) Stealy of Bremen and Rodney (Kari) Stealy of Bremen; mother, Arlene Kane of Lakeville; and five grandchildren, Connor, Alex, Carson, Dawson, and Sadie. Also surviving are her siblings, Joe (Brenda) Kane of Lakeville, Sally (Terry) Gerstbaur of Plymouth, Cindy (Brent) Reese of Washington, and Bill (Kathy) Kane of Lakeville.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be at 12:00 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Ben Webb officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.
Online condolences may be sent to the Stealy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020