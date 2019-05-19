Susan Jo (Kuhn)



Bieganski



Sept. 2, 1953 - May 18, 2019



OSCEOLA, IN - On Saturday, May 18, the most “beautiful lady on the lake” was called home to heaven as she was surrounded by family.



Susan Jo (Kuhn) Bieganski was born on September 2, 1953, in Mishawaka, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Jean (Grabarczyk) Kuhn and lived at 817 Lincolnway West during her childhood. After graduating from Marian High School in Mishawaka, she earned her speech and hearing degree at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. On May 22, 1976, she married Raymond Bieganski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka, Indiana. Susan and Raymond have two daughters and 5 grandchildren; Kara (Ryan) Palmer and their 3 children, Brayden, Breslyn and Brynlee of Granger, Indiana and Marta (Guy) Harrison and their 2 children, Ailee and Rhys of Auburn, Alabama.



Along with her immediate family, she is also survived by her sister, Barbara (Ken) Timby, brother, Thomas (Susie) Kuhn, and sister, Laurie (James) Highfield.



With her creativity, love of children, and energetic spirit, Susan dedicated 25+ years to teaching second graders at St. Mary's of the Assumption, St. Thomas, and Queen of Peace Catholic Schools. For the last ten years, she worked as a Speech Therapy Assistant in the Penn Harris Madison School Corporation.



Susan's heart was happiest when she was at her lake house on Pleasant Lake in Three Rivers, Michigan. During the summer months, she would often cruise around the lake in her pontoon with a glass of wine. She would also enjoy putting her feet up by the campfire, going on a kayak ride, and tapping into her inner child while floating in the lake with her grandkids. She found her greatest joy in being a Nana. She was always up for going to the casino with friends and playing euchre with family. Susan will always be fondly remembered for her love of whipped cream and pumpkin pie, her meatloaf recipe, and her love of flowers.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary read at 6:30 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Osceola.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to at .



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019