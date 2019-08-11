|
Susan K. Gay
Oct. 23, 1951 - August 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan K. Gay, 67, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on October 23, 1951, in South Bend, to the late Robert W. and Betty J. Young. On August 19, 1968 she married Lawrence Gay, who survives. After they got married, she went to live in Fairbanks, AK for two years, while her husband was stationed there in the Army (he always told her it was a long honeymoon.) Along with her husband of 50 years, she is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Gary Pulling), her son, Robert (Melissa) Gay; five grandchildren, Jarod, Madelyn, Douglas, Emily, and Mason; and a brother, Robert E. Young. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl, grandson, Tyler, sister, Carol, and brother, Ronald. Susan enjoyed growing flowers, feeding hummingbirds, relaxing by her pool, her grandchildren, and watching movies with her couch buddy, Mason. She was a housewife and wonderful mother. She went to work after the kids moved on, working at Apollo Printing for 10 years, before she quit to enjoy life.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019