Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Ingle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Ingle


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan K. Ingle Obituary
Susan K. Ingle

Aug. 10, 1960 - Feb. 13, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Susan K. Ingle, 59, passed away at 5am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in East Lake Nursing Home.

Sue was born on August 10, 1960 in Mishawaka to the late Paul and Florence (Taylor) Strombeck.

Sue is survived by her son, Jason (Nicole) Ingle; grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, and Masen; and brothers, Mike Name, Rick (Linda), Larry (Cindy), and Dave (Jodi) Strombeck.

Susie's love for the last 20 years was her boyfriend, George F. Backert, Jr. Together they enjoyed singing karaoke and traveling, including trips to Disney World and Las Vegas. Sue enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren, recalling many trips to the zoo. Sue was also known to be a pretty good bowler.

Visitation for Susan will be from 4-6pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. A Funeral service will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -