Susan K. Ingle
Aug. 10, 1960 - Feb. 13, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Susan K. Ingle, 59, passed away at 5am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in East Lake Nursing Home.
Sue was born on August 10, 1960 in Mishawaka to the late Paul and Florence (Taylor) Strombeck.
Sue is survived by her son, Jason (Nicole) Ingle; grandchildren, Austin, Ethan, and Masen; and brothers, Mike Name, Rick (Linda), Larry (Cindy), and Dave (Jodi) Strombeck.
Susie's love for the last 20 years was her boyfriend, George F. Backert, Jr. Together they enjoyed singing karaoke and traveling, including trips to Disney World and Las Vegas. Sue enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren, recalling many trips to the zoo. Sue was also known to be a pretty good bowler.
Visitation for Susan will be from 4-6pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 in CHAPEL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. A Funeral service will be celebrated at 11am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020