Susan K. Kitt



Aug. 29, 1960 - Aug. 18, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Susan K. Kitt, 59, of Elkhart, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born in La Porte, IN on August 29, 1960 to the late Richard Welch and Joan (Wicks) Welch, who survives.



Susan is also survived by her loving husband, Paul Kitt; son, Ben (Christy) Kitt; daughter, Sara (Jerry Acosta) Kitt; four grandchildren, Mia Garcia, Isabella Garcia, Abigail Kitt, and Caleb Kitt; and sister, Mary Beth (Richard) Reel. She is preceded in death by her father.



Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. in Elkhart. Services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Sheets officiating, with an hour of visitation prior from 12-1 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow services at Prairie Street Cemetery. Please follow proper social distancing procedures and bring a mask for both the visitation and service. Memorial donations may be given to Elkhart Christian Academy, 25943 Co Rd 22, Elkhart, IN 46517.



Susan was a loving, smart, and caring woman who enjoyed having her children and grandchildren at the center of her life. She was a first-grade teacher at Monger Elementary School in Elkhart for many years before retiring, and later continued to volunteer her time to help at the school. Susan loved her cats and enjoyed baking oatmeal cookies and sweets for her family. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and treasured every moment she spent with them. Susan will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.





