|
|
Susan K. Lute
June 27, 1952 - April 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan K. Lute, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Health and Rehab in South Bend.
Susan was born on June 27, 1952 in Mishawaka as the daughter of John J. and Betty (Scheibelhut) Gilmartin. She was preceded in death by her parents.
On November 1, 2000 in South Bend she married John Lute. He survives along with her children, Shelley (Eric Daymont) Blume of Mishawaka; stepdaughter, Kathryn (Kevin) Marek of South Bend and stepson, David (Becca) Lute of South Bend; 13 grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Charlie) Thompson of Tampa, FL; brothers, Michael Gilmartin of Mishawaka, John (Pat) Gilmartin of Uintah, CO, and Ronald (Kimberly) Gilmartin of Tampa, FL; stepsisters, Sandy (Mark) Fackson and Lisa Koselak; and stepbrother, Fred (Kathy) Niedlinger.
Susan was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and a Marian High School graduate.
As per her wishes, family services will be held at a later date. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020