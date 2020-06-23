Susan K. Marshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan K. Marshall

Nov. 13, 1964 - June 20, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Susan K. Marshall, born 11/13/1964 in Mishawaka, Indiana, beloved daughter, stepdaughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend passed away in Pompano Beach, FL around 2:42pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020; she was 55 years old. Susan was under Hospice care at the time of her death. She worked with the elderly as a home health care worker. Susan is survived by her mother and stepfather Joyce (Randy) Sowers; siblings, Larry Marshall, Kerry (Gayle, Gael) Marshall, Kevin (Sherilyn) Marshall, Mark (Jackie) Marshall, Donna Marshall (Mark Davis), Diana Cook (Peter Black), Todd (Sandy) Marshall, Scott Marshall, and Julie (Jason) Helferich; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Matt) Ebright, Ben (Connie) Marshall, Joshua Marshall, Amelia Marshall, Jenna and Jessica Helferich; great-niece and nephews, Micah, Jack, and Grace Ebright, Aliya and Sophia Marshall. Family who died before her include sister, Tina (John) Blackburn, and father, Larry Marshall Sr. She will be greatly missed! Memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Vitas Healthcare, 1801 West Sample Road, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064, 954-486-4085; or Michiana Down Syndrome Resource Center, 2448 Miracle Lane Suite A, Mishawaka, IN 46545, (574) 334-7734.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved