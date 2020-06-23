Susan K. Marshall



Nov. 13, 1964 - June 20, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Susan K. Marshall, born 11/13/1964 in Mishawaka, Indiana, beloved daughter, stepdaughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend passed away in Pompano Beach, FL around 2:42pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020; she was 55 years old. Susan was under Hospice care at the time of her death. She worked with the elderly as a home health care worker. Susan is survived by her mother and stepfather Joyce (Randy) Sowers; siblings, Larry Marshall, Kerry (Gayle, Gael) Marshall, Kevin (Sherilyn) Marshall, Mark (Jackie) Marshall, Donna Marshall (Mark Davis), Diana Cook (Peter Black), Todd (Sandy) Marshall, Scott Marshall, and Julie (Jason) Helferich; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Matt) Ebright, Ben (Connie) Marshall, Joshua Marshall, Amelia Marshall, Jenna and Jessica Helferich; great-niece and nephews, Micah, Jack, and Grace Ebright, Aliya and Sophia Marshall. Family who died before her include sister, Tina (John) Blackburn, and father, Larry Marshall Sr. She will be greatly missed! Memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Vitas Healthcare, 1801 West Sample Road, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33064, 954-486-4085; or Michiana Down Syndrome Resource Center, 2448 Miracle Lane Suite A, Mishawaka, IN 46545, (574) 334-7734.





