Susan M. Deranek



Feb. 29, 1956 - May 17, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan M. Deranek, 63, passed away at 10:10pm Friday, May 17, 2019 in Creekside Village.



Susan was born on February 29, 1956 in South Bend to Albin and Margaret (Vecs) Deranek. She was employed as a research chemist for Bayer. Sue was an active member of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church for more than 30 years. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Saturday Masses. Sue was also a member of the Christ Child Society that collected and donated clothes for the needy children. She volunteered preparing lunches for Center for the Homeless. Every year she helped prepare meals for the church members that attended the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night before Easter.



Among her pastimes was painting, art, cross stitching, and her “favorite gardening”. She was a member of the South Bend Garden Club. Her garden was chosen several times to be part of garden tours. Every year she liked to come up with different combinations of flowers and colors for all the planting beds that surrounded her home. Her most impressive area was her container garden that was composed of dozens of varying containers with colorful annuals.



Susan loved visiting public gardens to get new ideas for her own gardens. While traveling down to North Carolina to visit her brother Ron, she would include garden visits on her trip. Some of her favorites were Biltmore Estates in Ashville, NC, Sarah Duke Garden at Duke University, and the gardens of James Madison and Thomas Jefferson in Charlottesville, VA.



Taking after her beloved sister Judy, Sue became a dog owner. She felt bad about leaving her dog alone when she went off to work, so she added another dog. For at least 25 years she and her 2 dogs were a familiar scene as she walked them daily between the streets of Wayne and McKinley.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judith Deranek. Surviving are a brother, Ronald Deranek of Huntersville, NC and 3 cousins, Steve Vecs, Margie Vecs, and Nancy Vecs.



Family and friends may gather from 5-8 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Thursday in St. Anthony de Padua Church. Friends may also visit from 9:30 until services in the church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care.