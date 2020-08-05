Susan M. Marshall
March 21, 1954 - July 27, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Susan Marie Marshall, 66, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born March 21, 1954 in Niles, MI to Roland and Mary Agnes (Martin) Kring. Susan found the love of her life, then married Earl Marshall Sr. June 21, 1974. They were blessed with three children, Earl Jr. (Tracy) Marshall of Marysville, MI, Christina Marshall of Mishawaka, IN, and Anthony (Heather Mawson) Marshall of Mishawaka, IN. She is survived by her husband, children; grandchildren, Charles, Chelsey, and Raymond Marshall; siblings, Roland “Ronnie” Kring, William “Bill” Kring Sr., Sandy Asmus, John (Sheryl) Kring, Therese (Bill) Besemann, and Nadine Shepardson, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Susan is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joseph and Robert Kring. Susan worked for 44 years at Nylon Craft, now Technoplast. She wore many different hats during her years there, but most recently was a forklift driver in the shipping dept. Susan enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross stitch, and sewing. She also spent her time reading and baking. She and Earl had an RV and took many trips around the country camping. Spending time with her family was very important to Susan. She loved all of them deeply. She was a very special lady and you always knew what was on her mind. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 11-12 Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. with the Rosary recited at 12:00. To share a remembrance of Susan or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
.