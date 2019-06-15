Susan M. Skelton



Dec. 31, 1946 - June 12, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Susan M. Skelton, 72, of Mishawaka passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born December 31, 1946 in South Bend to the late Frank and Adele (Schreiber) Kukla. On October 31, 1985, Susan married Robert S. Skelton, who preceded her in January 2017.



Susan is survived by her daughters, Michelle (David) Whickcar, Christine (Leon) Stein, Connie (Billie) May, Suzanne Skelton, Sheryll (Tom) Enright, Sara Skelton, and Heather (Adam) Baker; five grandchildren, Michael and Ashley May, Zackery Condon, Justine Wallace, and Elijah Skelton; one great-grandson, Isaiah Condon; sister, Rozanne Zarembka; and brother, Norman Kukla. In addition to her husband and parents, Susan is preceded by one grandson, Austin Whickcar.



Susan enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, ice skating with her grandchildren, golfing with her husband Bob, bowling, and her dogs. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and never forgot a birthday. Susan was a strong woman and taught her daughters to be strong independent women.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 17 at 12:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Monday. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Sumption Prairie Cemetery.



Contributions in memory of Susan may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 15, 2019