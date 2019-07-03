Susan Marie Aitchison



Sept. 10, 1962 - June 29, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Susan Marie Aitchison, 56, of South Bend passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born September 10, 1962 in South Bend to the late Wilhelmina (Reiner) and Frank Aitchison III.



She is survived by her daughters, Gabrielle (Adam) Hamilton and Lindsey Dutrieux; and twin brother, Frank “Buzz” Aitchison IV.



Susan was a bus driver for South Bend Community Schools for 16 years. She also worked for South Bend Parks and Recreation at the East Race Waterway as a lifeguard for 7 years and swim instructor for many years. She enjoyed Four Winds Casio and Resort where she was employed the past 2 years. Susan enjoyed gardening, kayaking, and had a knack for decorating. She was an avid landscaper, loved her birds, pet cat named Bear, and was a fitness enthusiast who participated in the Sunburst Marathons.



Susan was very active in her daughters' lives where she did an exceptional job as a single parent attending and supporting her girls in many Little League Softball games, high school sports, and travel volleyball.



A time of remembrance will be held on Friday, July 5 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend. In keeping with Susan's laid back, go with the flow personality, there will be no formal services; however, at 5:00 PM there will be a eulogy reading and a time of sharing by family and friends. Private family burial will take place at a later date.



Contributions in memory of Susan may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 3, 2019