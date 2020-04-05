|
|
Susan Renee
Zarembka
June 23, 1971 - March 20, 2020
DELRAY BEACH, FL - Susan (Susie) Renee Zarembka passed away after surgery complications on March 20, 2020 with her daughter Brittany at her side. Susie was born on June 23, 1971 to the late Edward G. Zarembka and Carol M. (Kline) Zarembka. Susie had a deep love for all animals, and especially her horse, Sis. She also loved spending her free time with her many nieces and nephews. She graduated from New Prairie High School in 1989. Susie went on to get her Bachelor's degree from Bethel University and continued her education in Depaul University's Law School. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward G. Zarembka, and mother, Carol M (Kline) Zarembka. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brittany (Jim) Shawver, and granddaughter, Selene. Also left to cherish her memory are siblings: Julie (Michael) Jasinski, Rose (Lawrence) Zielinski, Edward G. Zarembka Jr., Angela (Jack) Pritchard, and Jennifer (Todd) Zarembka. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 there will be a celebration of life later this year.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020