Susanne Marie DeGraff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susanne Marie

DeGraff

July 30, 1941 - May 30, 2020

NILES, MI - Susanne Marie DeGraff, 78, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born July 30, 1941, in South Bend, IN, to the late Harold Nelson and Marie Virginia (Casey) DeGraff. Full obit on McGannHay website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved