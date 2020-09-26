Susie I. Pecsi
Nov. 10, 1925 - Sept. 24, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Susie I. Pecsi, 94, of Mishawaka, IN passed away at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her home. She was born on November 10, 1925 in South Bend, IN to the late Alex and Elisabeth (Doktor) Uyhelji. On November 1, 1947 in South Bend, IN she was united in marriage to Louis P. Pecsi who preceded her in death on November 29, 1997.
Susie is survived by two daughters, Linda S. (Andrew) Noetzel of South Bend, IN and Diane L. (Joseph Rockwell) Lansdell of Sun City West, AZ; son, Louis J. (Joni) Pecsi of Mishawaka, IN; five grandchildren, Lisa (Eric) Fair, Jeremy (Stacey) Noetzel, Justin Lansdell, Ryan Lansdell, and Alassandra Pecsi; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Name, Julia Rokop, and Helen Hutzel; and brothers, Alex and Mike Uyhelji.
Susie was a lifelong area resident. She worked as a cashier for Wilt's Food Center for 26 years.
Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN, followed by a graveside service and burial at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be offered to American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545; Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.