Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanna Bickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanna R. "Sue" Bickel


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanna R. "Sue" Bickel Obituary
Suzanna “Sue” R. Bickel

August 9, 1939 - Dec. 29, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Suzanna “Sue” R. Bickel, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Paul's in South Bend.

Sue was born on August 9, 1939 in Mishawaka to Rudolph and Catherine (Gehl) Kline. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry.

On August 23, 1958 she married Lloyd G. Bickel; the couple made Mishawaka their home. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2013.

Sue's family was the center of her live and those surviving include two children, Denise (Bill) Moore of Massachusetts and Lori (Morgan) Rachell Bickel of Virginia; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Tim) Lewallen Moore, Kristin (Randy) McCardle, and Natalie Rachell; one great-grandchild, Katden McCardle and two on the way.

She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 2 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Zane and Zoie Memorial Scholarship at Marshall County Community Foundation, Plymouth. Donations may be made at any First Source Bank.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -