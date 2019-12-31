|
Suzanna “Sue” R. Bickel
August 9, 1939 - Dec. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Suzanna “Sue” R. Bickel, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. Paul's in South Bend.
Sue was born on August 9, 1939 in Mishawaka to Rudolph and Catherine (Gehl) Kline. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry.
On August 23, 1958 she married Lloyd G. Bickel; the couple made Mishawaka their home. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2013.
Sue's family was the center of her live and those surviving include two children, Denise (Bill) Moore of Massachusetts and Lori (Morgan) Rachell Bickel of Virginia; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Tim) Lewallen Moore, Kristin (Randy) McCardle, and Natalie Rachell; one great-grandchild, Katden McCardle and two on the way.
She was a graduate of Mishawaka High School.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, January 2 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Zane and Zoie Memorial Scholarship at Marshall County Community Foundation, Plymouth. Donations may be made at any First Source Bank.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019