Suzanne A. Braden



Jan. 28, 1947 - May. 22, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Suzanne “Sue” A. Braden, 72, passed away surrounded by family, on Wednesday afternoon, May 22, 2019 at her residence on Eagle Lake in Edwardsburg, MI. She was born on January 28, 1947 in Toledo, OH, to Stanley and Dorothea (Sox) Szych.



On March 6, 1998 in South Bend, IN, Sue married Terry D. Braden, who survives. In addition to her mother and her loving husband of 21 years, Sue is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Kepner of Noblesville, IN; stepdaughter, Jennifer Braden of Edwardsburg; stepson, Christopher (Michelle) Braden of South Bend; four grandchildren, Brandon Kepner, Austin Kepner, Gabrielle Braden, and Jase Braden; mother, Dorothea (Joseph) Skwiercz, Jr., of Granger, IN; brother, Paul (Neyde) Szych of Penfield, NY; sister, Linda (Ben) Stokman of Osceola, IN; sister-in-law, Barbara Braden of North Hollywood, CA; and many nieces and nephews as well as greatnieces and greatnephews. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Szych; her father- and mother-in-law, Ted and Ruth Braden; and brother-in-law, John Braden (formerly of Utah).



Sue graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1965, and then continued her studies at Indiana University South Bend, receiving her bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education. Sue was employed as an elementary teacher for South Bend Community School Corporation for more than 32 years, primarily teaching students at Darden Elementary School. Her dedication to teaching and to her students was apparent to all - she left a lasting impression on so many of her students.



Sue was a constant caregiver to her mother and stepfather as well as her mother-in-law. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Residing on Eagle Lake, she had a love of water and all activities on water. Sue was a member of Edwardsburg Snowmobiling Club, Indiana University Alumni Association, Eagle Lake Improvement Association, and Indiana Retired Teachers Association.



Sue fought a long, intense battle with ovarian cancer, demonstrating incredible fortitude throughout. The family extends their heartful appreciation to Dr. Bilal Ansari and the nurses at Michiana Hematology Oncology for their loving care of Sue.



A Memorial Service for Suzanne will be held at 11:00am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Ben Webb will officiate. Graveside Services and interment of her ashes will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, May 30 at the funeral home, as well as from 10:00-11:00am on Friday prior to services at the funeral home.



Contributions in memory of Suzanne may be donated to , Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Online condolences may be left for the Braden family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 26, 2019