1/
Suzanne Chase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Chase

Feb. 8, 1947 - Sept. 19, 2020

WALKERTON, IN -

Suzanne Marie Chase of Walkerton passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor, Walkerton following an illness. She was born on February 8, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Francis and Helen (Lennon) Labadie and lived in the Walkerton area since 1973 coming from Paw Paw, Michigan.

Suzanne married the love of her life, James Chase on September 7, 1968 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walkerton. She had a love for teaching young children, as was evident by her long career as a Pre-School and Kindergarten teacher at St. Patrick's Catholic School.

Suzanne is survived by her husband James of Walkerton; one daughter, Tracy (Michael) Chase-Thompson of Grovertown; three sons, Stephen Chase of Bourbon, Daniel James (Michelle) Chase of Amboy, Illinois, and Craig Chase of Walkerton; one granddaughter, Sarah Thompson of Grovertown; and one brother, Francis Labadie of Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Norval Labadie and Tim Labadie.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 EDT on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Walkerton. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Glendale Cemetery, Paw Paw, Michigan. Due to Covid-19 mandates and requirements, facemasks are required inside the church. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved