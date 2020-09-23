Suzanne Chase
Feb. 8, 1947 - Sept. 19, 2020
Suzanne Marie Chase of Walkerton passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor, Walkerton following an illness. She was born on February 8, 1947 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Francis and Helen (Lennon) Labadie and lived in the Walkerton area since 1973 coming from Paw Paw, Michigan.
Suzanne married the love of her life, James Chase on September 7, 1968 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Walkerton. She had a love for teaching young children, as was evident by her long career as a Pre-School and Kindergarten teacher at St. Patrick's Catholic School.
Suzanne is survived by her husband James of Walkerton; one daughter, Tracy (Michael) Chase-Thompson of Grovertown; three sons, Stephen Chase of Bourbon, Daniel James (Michelle) Chase of Amboy, Illinois, and Craig Chase of Walkerton; one granddaughter, Sarah Thompson of Grovertown; and one brother, Francis Labadie of Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Norval Labadie and Tim Labadie.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 EDT on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Walkerton. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Glendale Cemetery, Paw Paw, Michigan. Due to Covid-19 mandates and requirements, facemasks are required inside the church. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfh.com
