Hanley and Sons - South Bend
23421 State Road 23
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 287-4181
Suzanne J. Lakovits Obituary
Suzanne J. Lakovits

Nov. 29, 1934 - March 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Suzanne J. Lakovits, 85, of South Bend passed away on Monday, March 23 in her home following an extended illness, with her loving family by her side.

Suzanne was born on November 29, 1934 in Mishawaka to the late Bernard L. and Esther E. (Lindholm) Harley.

On May 13, 1954 in South Bend Suzanne married John J. Lakovits. John passed away on January 30, 2012. She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Barbara J. (Andy) Riley of Cincinnati, OH and Tina M. Odiorne of Elkhart; three grandchildren, Denise Higgenbottom, Erin Odiorne, and Theresa Hutkins; and her loving great-grandchildren, Henry and Eli Higgenbottom, Bella Yoder, Alyssa and Olivia Hutkins.

Suzanne was a homemaker and enjoyed being around her loving family and friends. She had a true love of horses, boarding and raising, was highly involved with the St. Joseph County 4-H Horse and Pony Club being a member and leader for years, loved gardening, and was an avid pet lover.

The family would like memorial contributions made in Suzanne's honor to the German Twp. 4-H Club, 19298 Staffordshire Drive, South Bend, IN 46637.

A private visitation (family only) will be on Friday, March 27 at the funeral home with the committal service at 11:00 AM, Dr. Martin Langhofer officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Mausoleum following the service. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life in honor of Suzanne at a later date.

The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Suzanne's family.

Condolences may be express at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020
