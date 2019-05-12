Suzanne J. Rose



Sept. 30, 1923 - May 4, 2019



ROSELAND, IN - Suzanne J. Rose, 95, passed away on May 4 at the Center for Hospice Care. She was born September 30, 1923, in Decatur, IL to the late Frank and Hazel Allen.



Suzanne was married to Albert Rose, who preceded her in death in May 2006. Also preceding her was her son, Michael Holmes (killed in Vietnam 1967); a granddaughter, Heather; and a great-grandson, Caine.



She is survived by daughters, Joyce Kerschner, Nancy Heminger (Patrick), Connie Hoese (Don, deceased), and Carol Bockaj (Ray); and sons, Monty, and Ross Rose. She has 17 grandchildren, 47 great- grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.



Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and no funeral services will be scheduled.



Thank you to Dr. Cox, and Hospice for their loving care in her last days, and to McGann Hay for helping with final arrangements.



To send condolences to the family, please visit, www. McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary