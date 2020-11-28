Suzanne Kronewitter



July 25, 1928 - Nov. 25, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Suzanne Kronewitter, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday. She was surrounded by the loving nurses who stayed by her side until the end. They will forever be our HEROS.



Suzanne was born on July 25, 1928, in Bremen, IN to the late Arnold and Helen (Beagle's) Koontz, one of six children. Suzanne is survived by three brothers, Dick Koontz of Clearwater, FL, Arnold (Annette) Koontz of Bradenton, FL, and Dan (Loretta) Duda Koontz of South Bend. On Feb. 10, 1950, Suzanne married the love of her life, the late Arthur Kronewitter. Arthur passed on April 18, 2016. Together they raised a family of four and Suzanne dedicated her work as a homemaker. Her love of family you could not put a price on. As the family grew she continued watching grandchildren and guiding them, but it was her wisdom that will be missed the most. That rare quality made her unique and admired by so many.



Suzanne will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Cherie (John) Mortimore of Mishawaka and Lori (Don) Welty of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and sons, Ron Kronewitter of South Bend, John (Rosa) Kronewitter of South Bend, and Mike (Nancy) Kronewitter of Mishawaka. Also surviving are 13 beautiful and adored grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



Suzanne loved the outdoors and taking walks each morning to start her day. She leaves our family and friends with wonderful memories of a good and full life.



In keeping with the family's wishes, no services will be held. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



A special thank you to all the staff and caretakers at Sprenger Healthcare of Mishawaka.





