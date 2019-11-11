|
Suzanne Smith
July 20, 1949 - Sept. 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Suzanne Marie Smith, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born July 20, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Francis P. & Gertrude M. (Deavel) Hupp.
She married James Smith and he preceded her in death. Surviving are 2 sons, Brian E. (Lynee) Perkins and Scott A. Hupp both of Elkhart; a stepson, David J. Smith also of Elkhart; 5 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, and a brother, James F. Hupp of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Hupp.
Suzanne graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1968. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and bowling. She was formerly employed as a CNA.
A Celebration of Life gathering for Suzanne will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elkhart Moose Lodge #599, 1500 C.R. 6, Elkhart, IN 46514.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019