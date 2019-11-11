Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
700 E. Jackson Blvd.
Elkhart, IN 46516
574 295-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Smith Obituary
Suzanne Smith

July 20, 1949 - Sept. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Suzanne Marie Smith, 70, of Mishawaka, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born July 20, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to Francis P. & Gertrude M. (Deavel) Hupp.

She married James Smith and he preceded her in death. Surviving are 2 sons, Brian E. (Lynee) Perkins and Scott A. Hupp both of Elkhart; a stepson, David J. Smith also of Elkhart; 5 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, and a brother, James F. Hupp of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul Hupp.

Suzanne graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1968. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and bowling. She was formerly employed as a CNA.

A Celebration of Life gathering for Suzanne will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elkhart Moose Lodge #599, 1500 C.R. 6, Elkhart, IN 46514.

Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -